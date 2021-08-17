Vaccine incentives drawing winners will not be announced immediately

It will be at least two weeks before the state announces the winners in the first drawing for the state vaccine incentives program. 495-thousand vaccinated Missourians were included in the first drawing on Friday that picked 80 adults to win 10-thousand dollars and 20 youth to get a 10-thousand dollar college education savings account with the state’s 529 investment plan. The state lottery is helping to oversee the vaccine rewards lottery called MO VIP. Acting State Health Director Robert Knodell says there is a backup process to ensure they have legitimate entries.

All prior entries that did not win in the first drawing will be rolled over into the next drawing. You only need to enter once.

