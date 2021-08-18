Charleston man faces charges after driving vehicle into convenience store

A preliminary hearing is scheduled next month for a Charleston man accused of stealing items and damaging property valued at over $24,000. Just after midnight on July 23, a call came in to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office about The Station at Three Points, a convenience store near Birds Point, being burglarized. A person traveling to Tennessee stopped at the station and noticed the front glass doors had been pulled from their frames. The store owner was contacted and told the deputy several items were missing from the store, including cartons of cigarettes, alcohol, and a lockbox containing around $1,100. A couple of days later, Scott County arrested a man identified as 34-year-old Justin Hart, of Charleston, wearing clothes matching the description from the store and having a variety of cigarette packs. Hart had an outstanding Charleston Department of Public Safety warrant for arson and was booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

