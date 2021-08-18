Two arrested on felony drug charge in New Madrid County

Authorities in New Madrid County have taken two Sikeston residents into custody on drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 33-year-old Travis Doles and 26-year-old Kristin Hensley were both arrested Sunday night on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials say that Doles is also facing an additional felony charge of driving while revoked.

