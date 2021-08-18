Wednesday, August 18th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Charlotte County, FL — During a video visitation with her jailed boyfriend, a Florida Woman exposed her breasts and masturbated, according to police who arrested her for the alleged lewd display. Danielle Ferrero, 38, traveled Sunday afternoon to the Charlotte County jail for an hour-long virtual visit with inmate Cody Thomas, 25. Ferrero was in the lockup’s Video Visitation Building, while Thomas was elsewhere in the facility. “The visitation session occurred via internet feed and there was no physical contact between the inmate and the visitor,” cops noted.

During their visit, Ferrero and Thomas frequently talked in a lewd manner speaking of sex, sexual organs and sexual activities. Ferrero frequently flaunted and rubbed her breasts, covered, showing the revealing outfit that she was wearing calling her outfit “naughty.” After Ferrero mentioned how she repositioned herself and almost had an orgasm, Thomas asked Ferrero to have one for her and she began to rock back and forth in her chair, appearing to have an orgasm, investigators allege. Near the session’s conclusion, Ferrero exposed her breasts to Thomas, “resulting in the visitation to be cancelled by staff at the visitation center.”

At the time of the incident, Thomas was about a third of the way through a 30-day sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. Meanwhile, police arrived to Ferrero’s Punta Gorda apartment on Wednesday to arrest her for “exposure of sexual organ in a public place.” Ferrero was released on bond Friday, and is scheduled for arraignment on September 1.

