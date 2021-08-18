Winner Wednesdays With McDonald’s!

We’ve been giving away some fantastic prizes all month long, now it’s time to wrap up the Month of McDonald’s!

For this final week, we’ve drawn 100 winners for McDonald’s for a year*! These winners came from ALL entries, not just the last week. Congratulations to all the winners! McDonald’s of Southeast Missouri will be in touch with you using the information you provided at registration to confirm your prize.

Amanda Lawton

Amy Bain

Amy proctor

Amy Smith

Annette Jones

Aubrey Brown

Bernadette Gorman

Bill Presser

Bonnie Hemman

Brad Altenthal

Brandon Garner

Brandy Gipson

Bridgett Burton

Brooke Adams

Bruce Skinner

Byron Brownlee

Caleb Hibbitts

Candice Seabaugh

Carla Young

Carrie Hamilton

Cathryn Nguyen

Cathy Robbins

Charlene Foeste

Charles Park

Chereyl Osborne

Chris Fitzgerald

Chris Vernon

Christina Miles

Christine Fadler

Cindy Ferreri

Cindy Raganyi

Colleen Gabriel

Craig Smith Dan Boyer

Danielle Blessing

Danielle Wallingford

Dave Hinton

Ellen Robinson

Emma Bukowski

Eric Robbins

Erika Cook-Bollinger

Evan Kolze

Gene Bailey

Haley Rassavong

Heather Davis

Isaac Respondek

Jason Lang

Jeni Powers

Jennifer Glander

JoAnna Sams

Joseph Wessel

Joshua Moore

Julia Kohlfeld

Justin Seiler

Katelyn Baker

Katie Agbayani

Kelley Watson

Kelly Suhre

Kelsey Torres

Kerry Brown

Kevin Francis

Krista Armstrong

LaDonna Hengst

Lance Powers

Laurie Schneider

Leigh Steele Linda Berry

Linda Caldwell

Linda Illers

Lindsay Bingaman

Louis Chamberlain

Martha Golden

Mary Lewis

Melisa Adams

Merideth Bond

Michele Rogers

Molly Woeltje

Rachael Long

Rachel Conrad

Rachel Penny

Rhonda Bramlett

Richard Reed

Rodney Hale

Saira Khan

Sarah Bruenderman

Shannon Grays

Shawn Belmar

Sherry Hammes

Staci Glass

Stephanie Nanney

Steviana Watie

Tamara Toler

Tammy Sides

Teri Cox

Terry Wright

Tracey Wikel

Tracie Seabaugh

Tyler Ribbing

Vicky Redden

Weston Comstock *McDonald’s for a year is “one value meal per week for one year”

