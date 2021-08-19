Blunt on COVID response: third shot coming soon for all, response should be up to local officials
Senator Roy Blunt says federal health officials will soon OK a COVID-19 booster shot to everyone who has been vaccinated.
Senator Blunt says it should be up to local governments to decide how to respond to the COVID-19 threat. He is in Missouri this week and in Columbia on Tuesday he talked about the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 and virus mutation known as the Delta variant. Blunt says the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials always showed that some people would get the vaccine and still get the virus. Blunt is a leader on the committee that funds federal health research.