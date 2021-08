Photos of farming practices years ago are on display at the Missouri State Fair. The images are part of the fair’s way of celebrating Missouri’s 200th birthday. Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says people forget there’s technology in producing food.

The display is at the Ag Building. The state fair runs through Sunday.

