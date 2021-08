Missouri’s Office of Childhood opens this month. The new office is designed to streamline the state government’s work in providing early childhood services. Dr. Pam Thomas will serve at the helm.

The office, located within the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will have 151 employees.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!