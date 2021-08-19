SW MO woman launches Congressional bid

A southwest Missouri woman is running for Congress. Kalena Bruce of Stockton has launched a campaign for the Fourth District Congressional seat. Bruce is a cattle farmer and accounting firm owner. She says she worked with the Trump Administration to help develop a tax cut package and save Missouri families as much as four-thousand-dollars a year.

State Representative Sara Walsh, a Republican from Ashland, has also announced a bid for the Congressional seat. West-central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is running for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat.

