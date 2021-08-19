Tallapoosa man arrested in Butler County on multiple charges
A Tallapoosa man was arrested in Butler County Tuesday night on multiple charges. 29-year-old Travis Copeland was charged with felony 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, failure to display two lighted headlamps, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the Dunklin County Jail on a 24 hour hold.