The Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol contest continues and we have our first 3 finalists from Benton Neighbor Days….

CONGRATUATIONS Jacob Thompson and Sarah Miller for making it through by the judges’ picks….

and CONGRATS to Lisa Allen for pushing through with the Fan Vote decided by our audience.

We continue the search for our next finalists on Saturday, September 4th at 7pm at Benton Neighbor Days.

Good luck!

