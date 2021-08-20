Missouri’s highest court to hear Cape ‘slip and fall’ case from 2013

The Supreme Court of Missouri is expected to hear oral arguments in Jefferson City on Sept. 14 in an 8-year- old case in which a jury awarded a $475,000 judgment to a local woman who slipped and fell on the basement stairs of the former Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse, which has become part of the new Cape Girardeau City Hall complex, expected to open Dec. 1. On Dec. 29, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, based in Springfield, affirmed the trial court in upholding the personal injury award to Pamela and Kelly Allen of Cape Girardeau after the Allens filed suit in March 2016. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

