Trading Post – August 21

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

John Deere X300 lawn tractor – $1,400 – ph #: 573-587-1341

2 Lazy Boy recliners – $250 & $150 – ph #: 620-3572

Werner 8 ft fiberglass step-ladder

Kimber pistol

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

DR brush cutter

Set of used tires – $100

Aluminum tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385

Square and round hay bales – ph #: 283-5925

Buying: portable saw mill

Buying:  motorcycle – ph #: 335-0009

Continental grills

Air fryer – ph #: 573-837-5064

Weed Eater push mower – $20

Exercise bike – $50 – ph #: 573-225-6668

5 Black & Tan beagle pups – 5 weeks old

‘70 Pontiac LeMans – $500

‘64 Chevy Impala – $500 – ph #: 573-510-1283

‘09 Lincoln Town Car – $10,000

Buying: vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

