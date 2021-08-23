Man faces charges in two counties after spree

A Southeast Missouri man faces charges in two counties after stealing two vehicles and damaging property in less than an hour Thursday in Sikeston. At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety were called to the 300 block of Helen Street in reference to a possible stolen vehicle being located. Upon their arrival, officers found a van and were able to make contact with the owner and learned the vehicle had been stolen an hour prior. There was a lot of damage to the van, which was a work vehicle for the owner. As officers were investigating, other officers received reports of a reckless driver in the downtown Sikeston area near Front and New Madrid Streets. As officers were responding to that call, they received a call from a victim stating that their car had been stolen from the same area. The vehicle matched the description of the one of the reckless driver. Then DPS received another call of a vehicle off in a ditch on Ingram in the Sikeston Sports Complex. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

