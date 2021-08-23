Monday, August 23rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Kennebec County, ME — A long-haul trucker is facing multiple criminal charges after crashing his tractor-trailer, which was filled with Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its, while driving on Interstate 95 in Maine. Police say that Miles McIntyre, a 61-year-old Southern California resident, drove off the road and struck rock ledges, causing the truck to roll on its side (and the vehicle’s contents to tragically spill into a ditch).

Officers responding to the rollover crash arrested McIntyre after he was determined to be impaired. McIntyre was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, and then booked into the Kennebec County jail.

While police did not reveal how many Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its perished in the crash, an inspector from the Maine Department of Agriculture was on site to inspect survivors to “ensure safe consumption.”

