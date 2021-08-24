For a second year, MO school nurses work to stop covid from entering schools

Missouri school nurses are heading into a second academic year of trying to stop the coronavirus at the school doors. The president of the Missouri Association of School Nurses Teri Hansen says many school nurses are ready for life to get back to normal again. She said many school nurses were burnt out after last year.

Missouri has about 551 public school districts and charter schools, not every school or district has a school nurse on staff. Local leaders decide what virus health precautions are taken in their communities.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!