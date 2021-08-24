Memphis District adds three harbors to its current dredging schedule

On August 19, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District issued three additional harbor dredging orders to its contractor. The additional dredging orders total $1.8 million. The additional orders add Caruthersville Harbor and New Madrid County Harbor in Missouri, and Helena Harbor in Phillips County, Arkansas to the district’s ongoing dredging schedule. The Memphis District is responsible for maintenance dredging of 10 harbors on the Mississippi River, including the three added to the dredging schedule. Dredging these harbors involve removing sediment from the authorized navigation channel to maintain a specific depth for safe navigation in and out of the harbors. Each harbor represents a critical infrastructure link to regional rail and highway transportation systems, ensuring cost-effective delivery of products and commodities to and from global markets.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!