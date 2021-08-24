Poplar Bluff man arrested in Butler County for drug charges & traffic violations

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested in Butler County on Saturday afternoon for drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 26-year-old James Stadin was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with not wearing a seat belt, failure to display valid plates, and not having a valid license. Stadin was taken to the Butler County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

