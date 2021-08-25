Former Scott County deputy faces two-year prison sentence for sex crime

A former Scott County deputy sheriff has been sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Judge Benjamin Lewis previously considered a term of probation instead of a sentence. A jury found 32-year-old Brandon Cook guilty of statutory sodomy June 10. He was arrested May 10, 2018, on allegations he had oral sex with a 16-year-old boy in his patrol car while in uniform. The jury suggested a two-year sentence. However, Judge Lewis continued the case to consider a term of probation instead. Cook was released on bail until formal sentencing. Judge Lewis later sentenced Cook to a two-year prison term July 26. A lawyer on behalf of Cook filed an appeal of the sentence Aug. 5. Cook currently resides at Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Earlier Scott County paid the boy’s family $175,000 to settle a lawsuit over the matter. Two other Missouri police departments had previously fired Cook — Caruthersville and Hayti. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

