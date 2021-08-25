Weenesday, August 25th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Orlando, FL — Chief Wiggum would not approve. Two “Simpsons” fans are facing narcotics charges after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Florida yielded an assortment of drugs from inside the duo’s vehicle. Police say that 36-year-old Milton Gardner was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Equinox that was pulled over on an Orlando street by sheriff’s deputies who reported that the vehicle smelled of marijuana.
Seated next to Gardner was 22-year-old Destiny Jackson. After the occupants exited the car at the direction of police, a search of the auto turned up three baggies of pot “where Milton and Destiny were seated,” a baggie with cocaine residue, and a plastic pipe. Gardner and Jackson were each arrested for possession of cocaine, pot, and drug paraphernalia.
Jackson was also charged with possessing fentanyl and eutylone, a designer stimulant. When the pair was busted, they were wearing identical shirts featuring “Simpsons” family members Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Gardner and Jackson were collared about a mile from Universal Studios, which features “Simpsons”-themed rides and recreations of Springfield landmarks like Moe’s Tavern and Kwik-E-Mart.