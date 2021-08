Fisher Delta Research Center Field Day set for August 31, has been postponed, due to the proliferation of COVID-19 virus and strains on local health facilities. A new date will be set for later in the fall and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!