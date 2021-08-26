Harviell woman arrested for drug charges in Stoddard County

A Harviell woman was arrested Tuesday night for drug charges in Stoddard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Kimberly Smith was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, felony possession of a controlled substance for amphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also charged with displaying license plates of another and not having insurance. Smith was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

