MO doctor says steady number of kids being treated for covid

Classes are underway for many schools across the country. Due to rising coronavirus infection levels, some schools have already been forced to switch to online learning. Doctor Bill Powderly, of Washington University in St. Louis, says getting vaccinated will help to protect the community, including younger children who don’t qualify for the vaccination.

Powderly says the older adults are still most vulnerable, but some children are getting sick – sometimes sick enough to be on a ventilator.

