New MO law will let restaurants permanently sell carryout booze

A new state law beginning this week will let Missouri restaurants sell carryout mixed drinks to customers on a permanent basis. At the start of the pandemic, Governor Parson temporarily relaxed some state regulations that gave restaurants this option. Garry Vaught owns a gastropub and steakhouse called Beks. He says sales of to-go alcohol added up.

The new law allows take-out alcohol orders, as long as the drink is sold with food and served in a tamper-proof container.

