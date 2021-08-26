One dead, two injured in Poplar Bluff area wreck

A person has died and two others were injured following a vehicle collision near Poplar Bluff. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that the wreck occurred Monday afternoon when a vehicle crossed the center of Route W and struck an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, identified as 71-year-old Richard Wiegers, of Branson, was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital, then a St. Louis hospital, and died from his injuries. A passenger in the second vehicle received serious injuries, while the driver of the first vehicle suffered moderate injuries. Wiegers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 41st fatality this year for Troop E.

