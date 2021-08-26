SIU’s Camp BETA for youths with diabetes is canceled

Camp BETA, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s free camp for youths with Type I diabetes, is canceled this fall.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region and throughout the country and to ensure the health and well-being of the participants, organizers made the difficult decision to cancel camp sessions scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3 at Touch of Nature Environmental Center. Any registration fees already paid will be refunded.

Watch the Touch of Nature website for announcements about future activities and camps for youths and children. Call 618-453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu for additional information.

