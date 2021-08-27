Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge
A former Cape Girardeau City councilman has pleaded guilty to a felony tax charge. David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income — promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid taxes. Barklage was indicted in April for failing to report $443,633 in income from 2012 to 2014. The indictment stated that Barklage owed $151,843 in taxes. During the time period covered by the indictment, the Missouri Times reported, Barklage was full owner of The Barklage Company and had a 50% ownership in another consulting company. Additionally, he did not report $30,000 for lobbying work and $122,580 from an independent media producer. Sentencing is expected at a later date. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.