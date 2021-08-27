MO organization says state must boost number of rape crisis center workers and advocates

A Missouri organization says the state needs to boost the number of rape crisis center workers and advocates. Jennifer Dochler, with the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, says the need is even greater during the pandemic. She made the comments during a statewide online listening session Wednesday about funding for victim services.

Dochler calls state funding for victim services “woefully inadequate” and wants Missouri to provide at least a two-million-dollar increase. A newly-formed state task force is holding three other online sessions to form recommendations intended to help victims.

