Oliver appointed Special PA in Pemiscot County Homicide

On August 19, 2021 Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver was appointed by the Circuit Court of Pemiscot County to serve as Special Prosecuting Attorney in the prosecution of Elizabeth Bridges for her role in the July 10, 2021 homicide of Randy Thomas.

Oliver was appointed to the case due to the Pemiscot County Prosecuting recusing themselves due to a conflict.

Concerning the appointment, Oliver stated “I appreciate the level of trust and confidence placed in me by the Pemiscot County Circuit Court to serve the interests of justice where their prosecutor is unable to serve. The Court’s trust they have placed in me, for such a serious case, is something I do not take lightly and will diligently execute the duties of the appointment and seek justice for the victim, his family and the community. Criminal offenses do not occur in a vacuum. Crime in surrounding counties affect the safety and security of every citizen in the bootheel, including Stoddard County residents.”

Oliver further stated that he is currently reviewing the case file and considering filing additional charges.

The case has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 13, 2021 before the Honorable William Carter, Pemiscot County Associate Circuit Judge.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!