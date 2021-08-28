Menu

Trading Post – August 28

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Werner 8 ft fiberglass step-ladder

Kimber pistol

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

5 Black & Tan beagle pups – 9weeks old

‘70 Pontiac LeMans – $500

‘64 Chevy Impala – $500 – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

Lionel train track on plywood board – $50 – ph #: 573-450-9172

————–

Mobile food pantry – 930 Mt. Auburn Road – Cape G

————–

Various guitars – ph #: 573-243-3894

————–

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #:  573-270-0490

————–

DR brush cutter

2 Craftsman lawn tractors – $200/both

Aluminum tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Assorted home decor items – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

5-string Peavey bass – $500 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Sig Sauer pistol – $2,500 – ph #: 573-579-5555

————–

‘64 Tokyo Olympics memorial medallion – ph #: 618-521-4515 

