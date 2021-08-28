Trading Post – August 28
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Werner 8 ft fiberglass step-ladder
Kimber pistol
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
5 Black & Tan beagle pups – 9weeks old
‘70 Pontiac LeMans – $500
‘64 Chevy Impala – $500 – ph #: 573-510-1283
Lionel train track on plywood board – $50 – ph #: 573-450-9172
Mobile food pantry – 930 Mt. Auburn Road – Cape G
Various guitars – ph #: 573-243-3894
Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
DR brush cutter
2 Craftsman lawn tractors – $200/both
Aluminum tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385
Assorted home decor items – ph #: 314-243-6197
————–
5-string Peavey bass – $500 – ph #: 573-270-1476
Sig Sauer pistol – $2,500 – ph #: 573-579-5555
‘64 Tokyo Olympics memorial medallion – ph #: 618-521-4515