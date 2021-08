A Dexter woman is facing multiple charges following her arrest in Stoddard County. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 44-year-old Rachel Midget was arrested last week on a Stoddard County warrant for second degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, and fourth degree domestic assault. Few details of the arrest were released, however officials say that she was held on a $12,500 cash only bond.

