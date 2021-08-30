MO Rep on teacher pay

Moberly State Representative Ed Lewis says Missouri barely has enough teachers to get the job done. During a House Budget Committee hearing, he said pay is not usually the number one reason Missouri teachers resign.

State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says she would like the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education to study this. Vandeven says pay is part of the problem. Missouri’s teacher pay, which is paid for at the local level, is one of the lowest in the nation.

