Monday, August 30th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Fort Lauderdale, FL — A Florida dad was arrested after allegedly assaulting a student outside his daughter’s high school while protesting the school district’s COVID-19 mask mandate. 50-year-old Dan Bauman and his daughter, Isabel, were attempting to walk into Fort Lauderdale High School without masks when he got into an altercation with another student as he was recording video with his cellphone.

Police said that a student who did not want to be recorded attempted to grab Bauman’s cellphone, and Bauman “pushed the child by the shoulder and grabbed her hand and twisted her arm in an aggressive manner.” Bauman and his daughter have been protesting the mask mandate for the past several days, but have been denied entry to the school for refusing to wear a mask. Following the alleged assault, Bauman was booked into the Broward County Jail and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Bauman has previously been reported for flouting mask rules. Records show that in August 2020 officers responded to a call of an aggressive customer at a Home Depot who was wearing a pink thong over his face as a mask. A month later, he was twice refused entry to the Fort Lauderdale Police Station for not wearing a mask. He once returned wearing pink underwear on his face before leaving again when officers asked to take his temperature.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!