Poplar Bluff man convicted in connection to 2020 shooting
A Poplar Bluff man is facing decades in prison following his conviction in connection to a 2020 shooting. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that Kayln Johnson was found guilty Thursday by a Butler County jury of the offenses of first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim testified that his roommate Johnson returned home, pulled out a revolver, and began firing at him while he was seated in a chair. The victim was struck 6 times, including once in the back of the head. Johnson’s sentencing is set for October 26th. Proctor says that Johnson is facing up to 30 years on the assault charge, a minimum of 3 years on the armed criminal action charge, and 10 years on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge.