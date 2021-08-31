Ashcroft Uncovers Voter Fraud and Demands Prosecution

Last week, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft released the findings from an investigation pertaining to individuals who allegedly voted more than once in the 2020 general elections. Based on probable cause statements issued by Ashcroft’s office, two individuals, both of St. Charles County, voted at least twice using mail-in ballots sent to Florida, and then voted in-person in Missouri. These statements have been referred to St. Charles County for prosecution. Though Secretary Ashcroft is confident these isolated issues are not indicative of problems with Missouri elections, he continues to encourage the legislature to pass strong election changes that would deter and eliminate voter fraud. In conjunction with the efforts of county election authorities, these attempts to manipulate the voting process were identified. The secretary extends thanks to the Florida Secretary of State’s office for their help in this matter and praised Missouri’s election boards and county clerks for the work they do in maintaining accurate voter rolls and keeping the elections process running smoothly.

