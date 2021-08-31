ISP investigate Johnson County, IL homicide

On Aug. 28th, 2021, around 11:45 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 in conjunction with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, investigated a shooting that occurred on the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road, Johnson County, IL. 51-year-old Joseph Geyman, of Tunnel Hill, IL, suffered injuries he sustained by gunfire and is deceased. The suspect, 68-year-old Larry Cavitt, of Goreville, IL, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder (Class X Felony). Cavitt is in custody at the Massac County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 Extension 1207.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!