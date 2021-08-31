MO dog competes for national “Hero Dog Award”
A Missouri dog has won American Humane’s “Service Dog of the Year”. Sobee is now in the running for the organization’s top title – the “Hero Dog Award”. Navy veteran and Sobee’s owner, Jason Howe, said she helps him to fight post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and panic attacks. He said Sobee and his kids are the reason he is still here today.
Sobee inspired Howe to launch a Missouri chapter of an organization called “K9s on the Front Line” – training service dogs to help more than 125 veterans in Missouri so far.