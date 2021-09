The federal government will pay up to nine-thousand-dollars per person for some COVID-19-related funerals in Missouri. Bryon Boka, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, explains some of the qualifications.

The aid covers covid funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. To apply, you must call the COVID-19 funeral assistance hotline Monday through Friday at 1-844-684-6333.

