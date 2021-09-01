Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Orlando, FL — After stealing armfuls of clothing from a Tommy Hilfiger store, 23-year-old Ramiya Johnson and a female sidekick ran out an emergency exit and fled in a Cadillac Escalade driven by a male accomplice. Following an alert issued for the SUV, a cop pulled over the vehicle two hours after the heist at an outlet mall in Orlando. Inside the getaway car police found four “Tommy Hilfiger shopping bags filled with clothes.”

Investigators estimated that the stolen merchandise–which still had anti-theft sensors in place–was worth in excess of $750. In addition to the garments in the shopping bags, cops noticed that Johnson and 26-year-old Kelah Hoffman “were both wearing Tommy Hilfiger shirts.” Johnson’s “Essential Logo” polo actually still had its Hilfiger hang tag and $59.99 price tag attached to the collar. Johnson reportedly confessed to the Hilfiger theft, claiming that Hoffman offered her $50 to participate in the retail larceny.

Hoffman declined to answer questions about the theft. 50-year-old Driver Frank Germain told cops that he was paid to pick up the women and “drive them for the afternoon.” While acknowledging he saw the merchandise in the SUV, Germain said he “did not question it.” Johnson, Hoffman, and Germain were arrested and charged with burglary, grand theft, and retail theft, all felonies.

