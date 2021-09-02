Cape Girardeau Public Schools requiring masks

Cape Girardeau Public School District has changed their COVID-19 policies. Due to the growing number of quarantines in the district, the use of masks will be required on all Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) campuses effective immediately. All students, staff members and visitors should wear a mask over their nose and mouth while inside any school building. Any student or visitor arriving on campus without a mask will be given one to wear while they are in the building. This decision comes after an update on the number of quarantines throughout the District that was provided to CGPS board members at a special meeting. The average daily attendance has fallen below 90% and will remain below that mark for at least the next ten days. Before the new school year started, the Board agreed to implement a mask mandate should attendance drop below 90% for five straight days.

