Free vaccinations clinics for SIU Carbondale campus community

To encourage as many people as possible to become fully vaccinated and to comply with Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold free vaccination clinics for students, faculty and staff this week and next week, using the Cambria and Renaissance rooms at the Student Center.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 2, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 3. Next week, the clinic will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 7-10. This is a walk-in clinic; no appointment is needed.

“Vaccination remains the most important tool we have to keep people safe and out of the hospital, and I’m committed to making the free COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is working with the entire Illinois higher education landscape to ensure they have the tools they need to support a healthy campus. I want to thank SIUC for their leadership in supporting the Carbondale community and bringing this pandemic to an end.”

“We greatly appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s leadership during these tough times and are grateful for the support from the governor’s office and Illinois Department of Public Health,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane. “Vaccinations are proven to be the best strategy for individuals to protect themselves and others. We have strongly promoted them since March and welcome the opportunity to set up a clinic to help our faculty, staff and students to comply with the governor’s vaccination mandate.”

