New columbarium wall being installed at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville

The Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in northern Missouri’s Jacksonville is getting a new columbarium wall. The structure will have the space to hold 960 urns filled with ashes of veterans or their spouses. The existing wall is anticipated to reach capacity next February. During a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchoff says the state is honoring its pledge to take care of veterans.

The 1.6-million-dollar project is up to 100-percent reimbursable by the Veterans Administration. A dedication for the wall is planned for next June.

