Parson comments on Schmitt’s lawsuit attempting to ban schools from requiring masks

Governor Parson is commenting on Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit attempting to ban Columbia Public Schools and any K-12 public school in the state from requiring mask-wearing. Parson has been criticized for not issuing a statewide mask order and has maintained that local leaders need to make that decision for their community. During a gathering yesterday in Jefferson City, Parson was asked what he says to people about the lawsuit as he is traveling across the state.

Parson appointed Schmitt as attorney general in 2019 and Schmitt was elected to a full term in 2020. Schmitt is running for the U.S. Senate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!