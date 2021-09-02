Poplar Bluff police seeking for public’s help in locating a wanted man

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 36-year-old Matthew Russell is wanted for robbery and suspicion of stealing. Officials say that he has felony warrants for his arrest. Russell is described as a white male, 5’11”, weighing 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has also been known to ride a blue bicycle. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

