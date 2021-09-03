Attorney General Eric Schmitt continues his fight against freedom from Wrongfully Convicted Kevin Strickland

After courts ruled in favor of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s emergency petition, further delaying Kevin Strickland’s hearing, National Organization of Exonerees Executive Director Kenneth Nixon released the following statement:



“Eric Schmitt is crusading against justice. Kevin Strickland has spent 43 years wrongfully incarcerated for a crime that witnesses, prosecutors, even the men who actually committed the crime, all agree that Mr. Strickland did not commit.



The National Organization of Exonerees, Community Members and Prosecutors have all met with the Attorney General, and time after time AG Schmitt continues to ignore the actual evidence. Instead, using resources from his office to keep an innocent man in prison, all on the taxpayers’ dime.



This is a serious and egregious dereliction of duty. Justice cannot fully be done for Mr. Strickland. He continues to pay for the failures of the government with his life. The Attorney General should not be working to fight against a prosecutor who has reviewed the case and determined that Mr. Strickland is innocent.

Missourians did not elect Attorney General Schmitt to keep innocent men in jail. Elected officials have a responsibility to do right by all Missourians, not to be on the side of injustice.”

