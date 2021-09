The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police broke up a physical altercation among a group of juvenile girls Wednesday at Capaha Park. Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a “physical fight” broke out among the group after school Wednesday. Several of the girls will be cited into juvenile court. No other information was available.

