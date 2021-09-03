Ceremony on USS Missouri recognizes 76th anniversary of WWII’s end

On September 2, 1945, World War II came to an end on the decks of the USS Missouri. During a ceremony yesterday aboard the battleship in Pearl Harbor, Michael Carr, of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, says Japan’s surrender was one of the most significant events in world history.

The USS Missouri, better known as the “Mighty Missouri”, served over five decades and three wars – World War Two, the Korean War, and Desert Storm. The 887-foot ship was decommissioned after Desert Storm and serves as the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor.

