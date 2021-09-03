Friday, September 3rd, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Clearwater, FL — We’ve seen some bad parking jobs in Miami in our day, but this latest one in Florida may top them all. On the Gulf Coast of Florida, a man was arrested after his Lexus RX-350 was spotted dangling over the edge of a pier. Pictures on the agency’s Facebook post shows the maroon hatchback, the driver door open and its front portion hanging perilously over the edge.
“Officers are conducting a drunken driving investigation this afternoon after the driver of this vehicle found a very unusual parking spot behind Pier House 60 on Coronado Drive,” wrote the department, which made the arrest a few hours later. The driver, 38-year-old Matthew Adams, of Belair Beach, faces a charge for driving under the influence.
Commenters under the post couldn’t help but throw out some bad driver jokes. “Would love to be a fly on the wall when they call the insurance carrier.” “Whoopsie!! Hate when that happens.” “Was going to see if his car floats.”