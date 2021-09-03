Woman pulled from Mississippi River

The Southeast Missourian reports that a woman pulled out of the Mississippi River on Tuesday evening was taken to Southeast Hospital for a self-harm and mental health assessment. Police Sgt. Joey Hann said officers were dispatched to the Riverwalk near Broadway and Main Street for a report of a woman in the water around 5:30 p.m. Officers located her and eventually got her safely out of the water. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments treated the woman on the scene.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!