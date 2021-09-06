Old Town Cape, Inc. to Postpone Revivify Fundraiser to November 6, 2021

Old Town Cape, Inc’s annual fundraiser, Revivify, has been postponed due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases within the community. Executive Director, Liz Haynes states, “This was not a decision that was made lightly, however, we remain committed to prioritizing the health and well-being of our community during this unpredictable time. The Old Town Cape board of directors ultimately came to an agreement that the event will be postponed, and hopefully we will be able to safely host our fundraiser in person in November.”

The new date for the event will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm at the Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. A limited number of tickets are still available for the event. Tickets are $100 each or $1,000 for a table sponsorship, which includes a business logo on the table, signage at the event, and eight tickets. Please call the Old Town Cape office at 573.334.8085 to purchase tickets.

The event will feature a dinner, cash bar, the Charles L. Hutson live and silent auctions, a wine pull, a diamond necklace raffle, a Gucci handbag raffle, and a Smokin’ Brothers smoker raffle. To compensate for some of the silent auction items that will expire before the November date, Old Town Cape will open a mini silent auction starting on Monday September 6, 2021, at 6:00 am and will close on Sunday, September 12, at 11:59 pm. Please go to charityauction.bid/revivify to bid on these incredible experiences. Several tickets to upcoming local events will be auctioned off next week! The winners will be contacted the following week and will be able to stop by the Old Town Cape office to claim their prizes.

Please check out the Facebook event and website for further information about this event: charityauction.bid/revivify.

